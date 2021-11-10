MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INKT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

INKT opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

