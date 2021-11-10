SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DNB Markets currently has $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

