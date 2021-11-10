Peloton Interactive, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.