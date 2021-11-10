Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,381 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several research firms have commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

