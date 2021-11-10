Richard Williams Sells 18,838 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,503,450.61.

Richard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41.

NG opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.22.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

