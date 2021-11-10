Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,409.43

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,409.43 ($83.74) and last traded at GBX 6,373.49 ($83.27), with a volume of 213724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,258 ($81.76).

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,807.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,404.34.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

