Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Malibu Boats worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

MBUU opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

