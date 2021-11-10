Lance Torgerson Sells 6,966 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

