Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($71.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

FULC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

