First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

