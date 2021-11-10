First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

