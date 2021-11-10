Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Buys $98,600.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gustavo Arnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

