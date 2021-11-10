Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.04

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

