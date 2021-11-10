iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.49

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $1,650,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.