Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.17

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 156527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

