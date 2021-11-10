New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,203,576 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 884.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,117,000 after buying an additional 5,267,371 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 779.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 238,309 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 592.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 472,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 404,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 735.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
