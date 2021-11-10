New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,203,576 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 884.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,117,000 after buying an additional 5,267,371 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 779.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 238,309 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 592.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 472,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 404,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 735.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

