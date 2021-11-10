Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
CNDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
