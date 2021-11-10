Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

