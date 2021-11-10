HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Christoph Schell Sells 116,389 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christoph Schell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

