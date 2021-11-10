Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Bandwidth stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.17, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

