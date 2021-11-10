Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,736,600.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.