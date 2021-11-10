GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

