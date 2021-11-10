EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.38.

EverCommerce stock opened at 21.24 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

