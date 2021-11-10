EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.38.
EverCommerce stock opened at 21.24 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
