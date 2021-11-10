Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 302,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

