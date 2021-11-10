Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol Sells 368,686 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.