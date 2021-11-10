E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EONGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

EONGY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

