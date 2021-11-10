E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
EONGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
EONGY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.