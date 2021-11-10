Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

OFC stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

