Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

