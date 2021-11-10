Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

MANH stock opened at $176.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

