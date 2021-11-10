JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $504,000 Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after buying an additional 534,930 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,258.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -261.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup reduced their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.