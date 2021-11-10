Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,091 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HAYN stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

