EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 47,344 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 136,649 shares of company stock worth $2,146,043 and sold 35,547 shares worth $696,657. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EverQuote stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

