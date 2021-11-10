JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,079 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EARN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 375.01%.

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

