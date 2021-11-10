Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

