Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barrington Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.

CMBM stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

