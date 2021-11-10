Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

