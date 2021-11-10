eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.73.

Shares of EHTH opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

