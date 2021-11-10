SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDC. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 196.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

