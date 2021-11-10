Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Sells 477 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $22,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00.

APOG stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

