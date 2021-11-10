Peter J. Taylor Sells 220 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $13,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edison International stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.