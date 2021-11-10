LPL Financial LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

