LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATAX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

ATAX opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

