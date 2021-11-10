LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

