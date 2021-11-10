LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 286.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAG opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

