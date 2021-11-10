Contrasting Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.96 $65.25 million $0.81 20.65 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 4.97 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baozun and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Baozun presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.08%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baozun beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

