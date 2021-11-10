Morgan Stanley Has $45.15 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $45,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,531 shares of company stock worth $4,972,325 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.