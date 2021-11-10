Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Tenable by 248.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

