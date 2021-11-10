Morgan Stanley Has $42.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $225.82 and a 52-week high of $319.14.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.