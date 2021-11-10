Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $13,495,000.

European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

