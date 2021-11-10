Analyzing Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Relx and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.13 billion 6.69 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.20 -$5.36 million ($0.29) -60.34

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Relx and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Relx.

Summary

Relx beats Points International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

