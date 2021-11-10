Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

BMWYY stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

